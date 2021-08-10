RCMP seize drugs, imitation firearm during arrest at car show

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP seized drugs and an imitation firearm during Hot Nite in the City car show on Saturday.

The incident happened around 3:10 p.m. near Battle St. when Mounties spotted a man, well known to police, who appeared to be handling what looked like a firearm in his waistband.

“When police tried to arrest the man, a struggle occurred, and what appeared to be a gun fell to the ground,” said Const. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

After inspecting the weapon it was determined that it was a BB gun and a search led to the discovery and seizure of suspected illegal drugs, packaging and paraphernalia commonly associated with drug trafficking.

"The items were seized and the man was released, pending the investigation’s completion and subsequent charge recommendation and assessment process," said Evelyn.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.