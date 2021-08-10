TNRD rescinds evacuation order for some properties near July Mountain wildfire

Photo: Thompson-Nicola Regional District Some evacuation orders issued for Electoral Area N have been downgraded to an alert as of Aug. 10.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has partially downgraded an evacuation order to an alert for 90 properties in Electoral Area N.

The order was initially issued on Friday, Aug. 6 due to the July Mountain wildfire.

According to the TNRD, 90 properties remain on evacuation alert, and although residents can return home, they should remain prepared to leave again if necessary.

An Evacuation Order remains in place for eight properties in the area, including properties at 240 and 280 Busby Rd., 3311 and 3505 Coldwater Rd., and 233 to 333 Gillis Rd.

A map showing properties under evacuation alerts and orders is available on the TNRD website.

The July Mountain wildfire is estimated to be 6,657 hectares in size, still classified as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, weather conditions have resulted in a decrease in wildfire activity.

“Crews will work to take advantage of this,” the agency said, adding personnel are working to establish control lines in various areas of the fire.

According to BCWS, a control line has been tied to Highway 5, and crews have also been able to tie in a cut block on the east flank of the fire into the northeast corner. This will help stop the fire from moving towards Murray Lake.

There are 31 wildland firefighters, five helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the wildfire.