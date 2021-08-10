Firefighters race to get Tremont Creek and Sparks Lakes fires contained before hot weather returns

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Image of Tremont Creek fire from July 22, 2021

It’s a race against time and Mother Nature.

Fire crews working on the Sparks Lake and Tremont Creek wildfires are working furiously to build containment lines during the recent cooler weather before another heat wave hits the Southern Interior later this week.

Fire Information Officer Lee Robinson said hand ignitions were undertaken on the Tremont Creek fire last night, in the Mt. Savona area. That will continue into tomorrow as crews build a containment line around Mt. Savona to the west of Tunkwa Lake Road.

There has been little change on the Sparks Lake fire. Small ignitions are planned today if conditions allow.

Robinson said they probably have the most resources they’ve ever had targeting the two blazes.

There are 114 firefighters and 32 pieces of heavy equipment working on Sparks, another 90 firefighters and 38 pieces of equipment on Tremont. Seventeen helicopters are dedicated to both fires.

Small air tanker support is also on standby for the Tremont Creek fire.

A number of evacuation alerts and orders are in place due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District website has more information on which properties have been impacted by orders and alerts.

Robinson said they hope the work they’re putting in at the moment will be successful and they’ll hold the fires where they are.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada warning of temperatures rising into the mid-30s in the Kamloops region by later this week.