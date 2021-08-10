Kamloops woman wins lottery, plans celebratory pizza dinner

Photo: BCLC

A Kamloops woman is a half million dollars richer after winning a Lotto Max draw.

Alison Trulsen won big on the June 18, 2021 draw, matching 7/7 numbers and splitting a $1-million Maxmillions prize with a ticket purchased in Quebec.

Trulsen and her husband have a low-key celebration planned: a pizza dinner for two.

“I don’t have any big plans to celebrate,” she recalled. “However, my husband and I plan on having pizza… it’s nice not having to cook!”

The Kamloops resident purchased the winning ticket from the Aberdeen Hills Petro-Canada and it was there that she checked it on a self-checker.

“For this ticket, I didn’t check the Maxmillions so I didn’t even know I had won… when I went to Petro-Canada and saw that it was a winner I was so surprised!”

Upon finding out the news, Trulsen told her husband right away. “I still couldn’t believe it and had to share the news with him. He was pretty happy.”

Trulsen says she doesn’t have any immediate plans for her prize, but says she will likely “put it away for a rainy day or invest it.”

She says it felt “indescribable” and “surprising” to win.