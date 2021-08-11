Two people taken to hospital, and one facing charges after fight at hotel on Rogers Way

Photo: Contributed

A man is facing charges after an altercation escalated to an assault with a weapon.

Kamloops RCMP responded to a hotel in the 1800-block of Rogers Way for what reportedly began as a consensual fight. It then escalated to a reported assault involving a blunt weapon.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 6.

The two people involved were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After he was released from the hospital, the accused was arrested. He has since been released with conditions and is due back in court, pending completion of the police investigation.