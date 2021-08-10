Kamloops RCMP called to fight involving bear spray and a bike pedal

Photo: Contributed

Mounties have made arrests after a ‘‘consensual’ fight escalated into an assault with a weapon.

On Friday, August 6, Kamloops RCMP responded to Tranquille Road and Knox Street and found two men in a fistfight. One was allegedly armed with a bike pedal and the other with bear spray.

Police found an empty can of bear spray on one of the men, and he was taken into custody.

The other combatant, who was suffering the effects of being hit by the noxious substance, was uncooperative and said the fight was consensual.

Officers seized meth and suspected fentanyl at the scene.