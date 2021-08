Photo: Contributed

There is a police presence near a North Kamloops gas station on Tuesday morning as Mounties investigate a sudden death.

Police were called to an area near the Canco gas station on Tranquille Road just before 5 a.m.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said foul play is not suspected in the death, but Mounties and investigators from the BC Coroners Service remain on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.