Warriors Walk for Healing Nations ended six week journey from Whitehorse honouring remains found at Tk'emlups

Songs, drumming and dancing marked the end of a long journey for the Warriors Walk for Healing Nations, a group has walked for the past six weeks from Whitehorse, Yukon to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc.

The group representing a number of First Nations made the trek to raise awareness for residential school survivors, and to honour the remains found at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School, and other residential school sites across Canada.

They started their walk on June 25, and arrived at the Tk’emlups Powwow Arbour at noon on Monday.

Mandy Jack, one of the walkers, said she is from the Taku River Tlingit First Nation, a member of the Wolf Clan.

Jack said she started her part of the journey three weeks ago at Lejac Residential School near Fraser Lake. She said she chose to walk in honour of the 215 missing children.

“This started out as a walk for healing, and it’s honestly been just that,” Jack said.

“When the 215 burial sites were discovered, it was an overwhelming feeling. It felt like a thousand cuts, for every Indigenous person. So we wanted to take a moment to let other Indigenous people know they are not alone.”

Jack said they have received so much support from each First Nation the group passed through along the route.

“Every time we go through through a nation they drum us in, and we get to meet their elders, and a lot of residential school survivors,” she said.

“It’s been amazing every step of the way, and now that we’re here, it’s a really overwhelming feeling, just from the support that Kamloops has given us.”

The group, Warriors Walk for Healing Nations, was honoured by Tk’emlups te Secwepemc in a ceremony on Monday.

Jeanette Jules, a TteS councillor and current acting Kukpi7, thanked the group of walkers for what they have done.

“The support that we’ve received from across this country and internationally is overwhelming,” Jules said.

TteS Coun. Justin Gottfriedson also gave “a big heartfelt thank you” to the walkers for their solidarity and support.

“It’s often referenced that we’re experiencing and raising awareness and education on a darker chapter in our history. And I have to believe that this is the first sentence into a brighter chapter we’re about to turn the page on,” Gottfriedson said.

“We have to have hope that for First Nations people, there’s something better for us yet to come, and it starts here.”