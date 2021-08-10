Music in the Park returns for a two week run at the end of August

Photo: Castanet Staff A former Music in the Park event. The series is back in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Music in the Park will return this August, with a two-week run of live music performances scheduled at the Rotary Bandshell in Riverside Park.

Sean Smith, the City of Kamloops’ business operations and events supervisor, told Castanet once it looked like pandemic restrictions were going be eased, city staff were excited to move forward with the planning process.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the program have a little bit of life towards the end of the summer, so that it can keep people remembering what we’ve been missing, and what we can look forward to for next season,” Smith said.

According to the city, Music in the Park is North America’s longest running music series of its kind. The event is returning after the pandemic forced a one-year hiatus in 2020 — the first year since 1994 the series did not take place.

This year, Music in the Park will run from Aug. 15 to Aug. 28, featuring one act each night.

All shows are free, and will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to hearing everything from blues, folk and Celtic music to an AC/DC tribute band.

Smith said most of the musical acts will be local, with five artists coming from out of town.

“I think it’s safe to say that they’re pretty excited to be playing Music in the Park again for 2021,” Smith said.

In a statement, Henry Small, the coordinator for Music in the Park, said he knew early on that even if the team could only pull off a partial season in 2021, he wanted the show to go on.

“Music in the Park has become part of the central nervous system of a Kamloops summer,” Small said.

“Life isn’t quite right without it. We are excited to get a taste of it again this year, and look forward to a full summer of music in 2022.”

According to the city, the Music in the Park tradition began in 1994, a legacy of the 1993 Canada Summer Games.

For 26 years, the event has been sponsored by the City of Kamloops and the BC Lottery Corporation.

BCLC will return as the presenting sponsor for this year’s event.

A detailed schedule for Music in the Park performances can be found on the City of Kamloops website.