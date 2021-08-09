White Lake community raising money for webcams to help spot wildfire starts

Photo: GoFundMe / White Lake Webcams

Residents in the Sorrento area are raising money to purchase four webcams — technology that will help them keep an eye on the hills around White Lake for any wildfire starts.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe, launched by Shaun Gainer, had raised $2,300, blowing past its original goal of $2,000.

In a statement on the GoFundMe page, Gainer said the project was launched on Aug. 1.

“White Lake Webcams is a resident funded, volunteer based project that intends to install webcams that provide sweeping views of the surrounding hills for the primary purpose of residents being able to spot and report wildfires as soon as possible,” Gainer said.

“They will also be helpful in providing current weather conditions to the many people who regularly ask for weather updates.”

Gainer said the cameras, which will require a strong wifi or wired internet connection, will be placed in locations with wide views of the White Lake area.

The cameras will transmit a photo online every 30 to 60 seconds.

Gainer said they are planning to start with four cameras, having budgeted $200 to set up each one.

“Depending on the demand for covering more hills, we could grow from there.”

In an update Friday, Gainer said the first two cameras have been purchased, and he is working on connecting them to the internet.

“We will still need some locations, so if you have big views at your place, especially around Little White Lake, please let us know.”