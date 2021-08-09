Planned burns secure fire guards around Flat Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS A planned ignition at the Flat Lake wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service appears to be slowly putting a lid on the Flat Lake wildfire, which was previously threatening 100 Mile House.

Over the last two days, all the evacuation orders in place near the massive fire have been downgraded to alerts, while existing alerts are slowly being lifted.

Fire officials are crediting the use of controlled burns on the east flank along Highway 97 and the south flank between the highway and Dog Creek with what secured guard lines.

“Over the course of the last eight days, BC Wildfire Service personnel were able to prep control lines with heavy equipment, use helicopter bucketing support to create wet lines and then use a combination of aerial and hand ignitions followed by mop up, patrol and hot spot extinguishment to successfully secure 31.3 kilometres of line resulting in the containment of the south and west flanks,” BCWS said.

The agency shared images that display how the planned ignitions eliminate fuel right up to fire lines.

The Flat Lake wildfire is now just under 63,000 hectares in size.

The fire still has 132 ground crew members, 39 pieces of heavy equipment and 14 helicopters assigned to the fire.