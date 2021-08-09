Crews planning hand, aerial ignitions near Mount Savona to lock in containment for Tremont Creek wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Tremont Creek wildfire on Aug. 5.

Rain, higher humidity and cooler temperatures have stopped the Tremont Creek wildfire from growing significantly over the past couple of days.

Luke Robinson, Fire Information Officer, said the fire is still burning on Mount Savona, and “very slowly backing down the hill.”

The blaze is still approximately five kilometres from the main township of Savona, three kilometres from Haywood Farmer Road. Tobiano is about eight kilometres away from the wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued evacuation alerts for Savona, Tobiano and surrounding areas, while several properties around Tunkwa Lake Road, Haywood-Farmer Road and Guichon Creek Forest Service Road are under an evacuation order.

More information on evacuation orders and alerts can be found on the TNRD website.

Robinson said wildfire crews are planning to complete some ignitions on Monday or Tuesday night to lock in wildfire containment on Mount Savona.

“Hand ignitions are planned during the nighttime, hopefully tonight and possibly tomorrow night. Once we get light in the morning, some aerial ignitions to seal any gaps we need fill in,” Robinson said.

“The fire is otherwise locked in along the south fairly well. Crews are continuing mopping up and patrols.”

Robinson said there have been no structures lost in the Tunkwa and Leighton Lake area.

According to Robinson, the communications infrastructure on the top of Mount Savona is also safe, although it is currently running on a generator as some power lines running into the area were impacted by the fire.

The Tremont Creek wildfire is estimated to be 36,724 hectares in size.

There are 89 firefighters, 35 pieces of heavy equipment and seven helicopters responding to the wildfire.

Structure protection teams are also on site, including one structure protection specialist and 17 personnel.