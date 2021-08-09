Hot Nite organizer said 479 vehicles participated in Saturday's show and shine in downtown Kamloops

Over 470 vehicles of all makes and models lined the streets of downtown Kamloops Saturday, as popular show and shine Hot Nite in the City made its 2021 return.

Organizer Ron Popove told Castanet he had “nothing but satisfaction” about the event.

“We expected 400 [cars], we’re at 479,” Popove said.

“When you sit here and look at downtown Kamloops and all of the people who are out enjoying this event, and all the car people that made it happen, we came together. It was just an awesome day.”

Many attendees said the car show was the first big event they have been to since COVID began.

Rob Nowicki, a Kamloops resident, said it was nice to get out and return to “a little bit of normalcy.”

“We’ve got a couple of old vehicles ourselves, so we’re just looking for ideas,” Nowicki said.

“Everything is just so awesome. Really appreciate it after building your own vehicle that it’s not about the money, it’s the time you put in that’s the expensive part.”

For Richard and Donna Smith, who said they once owned a Pontiac Parisienne and a Chevrolet Impala, their favourite part was reliving the memories.

“It takes us back down memory lane when we actually drove these cars, but they were’t vintage at the time,” Donna said.

Popove said everyone came together to make the show a success.

“Interior Health, we had guidelines from them. The City of Kamloops was behind us 100 per cent, Kamloops Downtown Business [Association], they were 100 per cent, everybody pulled together to make it work,” Popove said.

“I have to thank the volunteers, because without them, I wouldn’t be standing here.”