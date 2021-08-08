Mobile Resiliency Centre coming to Merritt and Abbotsford

Photo: Red Cross

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s resiliency centre will be mobilizing to bring services to wildfire evacuees in Merritt and Abbotsford.

The mobile resiliency centre will be in Merritt on August 12, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The centre will be set up in the Sagebrush Room of the Best Western Plus Merritt Hotel at 3969 Crawford Avenue, Merritt.

The next stop will be in Abbottsford on August 13 and 14, 2021 from 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m.

Services will be available at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre at 36035 North Parallel Road, Abbotsford.

The resiliency centre provides a variety of support services and resources for evacuees, and will have Red Cross and Service BC in attendance at mobile locations.

More information about the support available from the Red Cross can be found at www.redcross.ca/2021bcfires