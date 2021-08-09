Evacuees who fled with horses asking for volunteers to lend a hand at Kamloops Race Central

Photo: Pexels / Marcelo Chagas

Evacuees who fled wildfires with their horses in tow are looking for some volunteers to help care for the dozens of animals that have ended up sheltering at Kamloops Race Central.

Barb Horton and her family own Ridge View Stables in Pritchard. The family was forced to evacuate their property along with their eight horses on Aug. 6 due to the fast-moving White Rock Lake wildfire.

Along with others who evacuated with their horses, Horton ended up at Kamloops Race Central, located in the Mount Paul area.

“People are evacuating their horses to Kamloops Race Central and then finding more appropriate places for them, fields, or other safe places for them,” Horton told Castanet.

“It’s a safe place to go until you can find a really good place to put them.”

Horton said the biggest need is for about five to 10 extra hands to help muck out stalls, fill water buckets and haul some hay.

“It’s not really complicated, but it has to be done under the supervision of the horse’s owner,” Horton said, adding that having volunteers with some horse knowledge would be ideal.

Horton said any snacks like fresh fruit and vegetables are also welcomed, to help sustain evacuees who are working most of the day to care for the animals.

Jim Cornelsen, who owns Kamloops Race Central, said there have been about 100 horses that have come to the grounds, and 30 cows were due to arrive Sunday morning.

“I built a bunch of new pens yesterday,” Cornelsen said.

Cornelsen said volunteers are welcome, and should just come down to the Kamloops Race Central barn. Those hoping to help out can ask for Cornelsen or Horton to get more details.

Horton said the community has been supportive throughout the evacuation process.

“We have one trailer, I called a friend, and she brought a friend with another trailer. Within half an hour of having made the decision to move the horses we had three horse trailers there, and capable willing people,” she said.

“You got to backtrack, and think, okay, now I got to give them some fuel money, but they don’t ask. It’s a pretty incredible community out there. …Everybody’s your neighbour.”