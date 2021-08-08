Online fundraiser launched to support Kelowna man who walked 215 km to Kamloops, now hospitalized for COVID-19

Photo: GoFundMe

An online fundraiser has been launched to raise money for a Kelowna man hospitalized due to COVID-19 — a man who completed a 215 kilometre walk to Kamloops in June, commemorating the Indigenous youth whose remains were found near the residential school.

Robin Mercer was featured in Castanet for his walk from Kelowna to Kamloops, a trek he undertook in honour of all those who attended residential schools, including some of his own family members.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Steve Kwan, Mercer, a “young, healthy athlete with a heart of gold,” is currently in ICU due to COVID-19.

A family friend told Castanet that Mercer was raced to a hospital in Vancouver to receive medical attention.

“As of this writing, the situation is dire,” Kwan said in a statement on the fundraising page.

“Rob has been put on an ECMO machine for heart and lung bypass. We are wishing for the best.”

The GoFundMe page said Mercer is a father of three, including a new baby.

“The family needs all the help we can give,” Kwan said.

“Rob represents the absolute best of our community. Please help us support Rob, Heather, and their family during this extremely challenging time.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the $5,000 fundraising goal had been shattered, with $7,815 pledged to support the Mercer family.