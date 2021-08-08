Rain and lightning passed over Sparks Lake wildfire Saturday night, BCWS says crews assessing for new fire starts

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Sparks Lake wildfire burning within a guard, pictured on July 27.

While some rain passed over the massive Sparks Lake wildfire on Saturday night, the weather system also brought lightning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The BC Wildfire Service said ground and air crews are in the field Sunday morning assessing for new fire starts or fire growth on the large blaze northwest of Kamloops.

Over the last few days, the wildfire — now estimated at 77,101 hectares in size — hasn’t seen any significant growth, as it's largely been consuming unburnt fuel between the fire and the guards in the northeast and northwest.

The fire has burnt through a large area northwest of Kamloops, in an area between Kamloops Lake in the south, and Young Lake and Bonaparte Park in the north.

“The fire has merged with the southern heel of the Young Lake fire and both IMT’s [Incident Management Teams] and crews are working together to ensure machine guards are built in the northeast,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

“Some planned ignitions may occur throughout the weekend and early this week during forecast milder fire conditions to burn remaining unburnt fuel between guards and the fire.”

Some evacuation orders that were issued due to the Sparks Lake wildfire were rescinded Saturday by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts for 60 properties along Deadman-Vidette Road, Sabiston Creek Forest Service Road, Tranquille-Criss Creek Road, Seven Lakes Road and Leblond Road.

Evacuation orders remain in place for other properties.

A full list and maps of properties under evacuation alerts or orders is available on the TNRD website.

The BC Wildfire Service said BC Hydro Crews are working around the clock to restore infrastructure through burnt areas.

“When it is complete, we will be looking at recommending the removal of orders where it is safe to do so,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

For residents who are returning home, the BC Wildfire Service said they should be aware that equipment and firefighters are still travelling the roads to access areas in the north of the fire.

“Please drive safely and to the conditions, and slow down on blind corners,” the agency said.