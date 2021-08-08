Tremont Creek wildfire is burning at the top of Mount Savona

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A photo of the Tremont Creek wildfire, taken from the air.

The Tremont Creek wildfire has climbed up Mount Savona and is currently burning at the top of the mountain and back down the north slope, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is now about five kilometres from the community of Savona — which is under evacuation alert — and the agency has advised residents to monitor the fire and conditions.

According to new mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, the Tremont wildfire has burned about 33,238 hectares in an area between Ashcroft, Walhachin, Glossy Mountain and Tunkwa Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire has been extremely active to the east and northeast, in Tunkwa Provincial Park and up to Mount Savona.

“Large air tankers placed retardant lines to protect critical infrastructure on Mount Savona, and were successful,” the agency said.

When conditions are safe, crews will contact planned hand and aerial ignitions in the northeast.

“These will most likely commence during a night shift,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are building guards along the power lines next to Tunkwa Lake Road, down to and including Haywood Farmer Road.

The BC Wildfire Service said there is currently no direct or immediate threat to the community of Logan Lake, which is located about 13 kilometres from the wildfire.

The north flank of the fire from Barnes Lake to Walhachin continues to show minimal to no fire activity. The BC Wildfire Service said crews will continue patrolling for hot spots on the north and west flanks.

To the south, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire continues to stay “well within containment lines” near Glossy Mountain.

“Crews are working along the south to mop up and strengthen containment,” the agency said.

A number of evacuation alerts and orders are in place due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District website has more information on which properties have been impacted by orders and alerts.