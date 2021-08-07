Federal Liberal announce candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Photo: George Petel

The Liberal Party of Canada has selected its candidate in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding.

George Petel, a lawyer, has been acclaimed to run for the party in an election that is widely expected to be called for this fall.

“We’re honoured that this Kamloops-born and educated lawyer and entrepreneur will be representing the Liberal Party in the next federal election. George Petel knows all areas of this riding and is passionate about advancing the interests of families and businesses and ensuring a strong economy and effective social programs,” said electoral district association president Lorraine Mallon.

Petel will run against NDP candidate Bill Sundhu and Corally Delwo of the People’s Party of Canada. The Conservatives and Green Party have not yet selected their candidates.

--

Petel supplied the below introduction of himself:

During this unprecedented time of wildfires, a global pandemic, and the resulting challenges it brings, I’m reaching out to you as your Liberal Candidate in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding. This is my first opportunity to introduce myself and to let you know that I’m here for you, your family, and businesses throughout our region.

I was born in Kamloops, raised in the Bonaparte-Cache Creek-Ashcroft area as a child, and attended St. Ann’s Academy, John Peterson Junior Secondary and Kamloops Senior Secondary. After completing a semester at the University College of the Cariboo (now known as Thompson Rivers University), I moved to Calgary, Alberta, to find work.

I am proud of my Secwe?pemc and Caucasian heritage. Having to navigate these two worlds as a youth and young adult made me a better lawyer and negotiator. As the son of a third-generation millwright that worked at Bethlehem Copper Mine (Teck), it was natural for me to work in the construction industry.

Upon completion of my undergraduate studies at the University of Calgary, I attended the University of British Columbia’s Allard School of Law. I went on to work in Calgary at a national law firm and later in a publicly traded company specializing in construction and commercial law. Throughout my legal career, I have had the opportunity to work throughout North America, and in Turkey, Kenya, China, the United Arab Emirates and Australia in the resource development and civil construction industries.

I am an entrepreneur at heart and love the entrepreneurial spirit that flows throughout our riding. I find the generosity of friends and strangers in our riding to be inspiring. I have experienced first- hand, with my own businesses, that you are quick to offer help with ideas and resources to see others succeed.

Issues that are important to me are, in part, reflected in the organizations that I volunteer my time: I believe in a strong economy, I believe in helping vulnerable people, and I believe in environmental sustainability. As the President of the Red Cross (Southern Alberta), I was heavily involved in the campaign to end homelessness, the 2013 floods and other natural disasters; the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation allows me to give back to the hospital that brought me into this world; and Venture Kamloops works tirelessly to support new business ventures across the riding.

If not at work or volunteering, you will find me on the basketball court or enjoying our rivers, lakes, and pathways with my two brilliant daughters.

I look forward to meeting you in person to listen and learn your vision for our riding.