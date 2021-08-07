Some Sparks Lake Wildfire evacuation orders downgraded

Photo: BCWS

Residents displaced by the Spark Lake wildfire burning northwest of Kamloops for more than a month can look at returning, with evacuation orders being downgraded in the Deadman Valley.

The orders issued on June 29, June 30, and July 4 have being downgraded on Saturday night to evacuation alerts for 60 properties. Another 15 properties remain on evacuation order. The full list of impacted addresses is here.

BC Wildfire Service reported on Saturday, that over the last few days, the fire has had no significant growth and is currently burning unburnt fuel between the fire and guards in the northeast and northwest.

The fire has merged with the southern heel of the Young Lake fire and crews are working to ensure machine guards are built in the northeast.

Planned ignitions are planned throughout the weekend when possible.



BC Hydro crews are working around the clock to restore infrastructure through the burnt areas and when it is complete. BCWS said that will be looking at recommending the removal of orders where it is safe to do so.



When orders are downgraded, please note that equipment and firefighters will still be travelling the roads to access areas in the north of the fire. Please drive safely and to the conditions and slow down on blind corners.



The fire size is estimated at 77,100 hectares and includes some areas of the Young Lake fire.

More information on the evacuation orders and alerts can be found on the TRND website here.