Evacuation order near Williams Lake is now an alert

Photo: Cariboo Regional District Flat Lake evacuation alert map

Residents from the Green Lake Area can finally go home, after more than a two week long evacuation order.

The evacuation order issued July 14 to residents near Williams Lake by the Cariboo Regional District has now been rescinded and replaced with an evacuation alert.

The original order was issued in response to the Flat Lake wildfire located about 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile and west of Flat Lake.

The Flat Lake fire is estimated at 60,739 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service said crews would be mopping up in the area they conducted planned ignitions in on Friday, while heavy equipment will begin building new containment lines on the northwest corner on Saturday.