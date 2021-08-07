Evacuation alert lifts in 100 Mile House

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

The District of 100 Mile House has now lifted its evacuation alert related to the Flat lake wildfire.

The alert was first issued on July 14, 2021.

All evacuation orders related to the Flat Lake fire have now been lifted, with the exception of single order from the Thompson Nicola Regional District. Some alerts remain in place in the CRD.

An interactive map of the evacuation alert areas in the Cariboo Regional District is here.

ORIGINAL 7:20 p.m.

Residents from the Green Lake area can finally go home, after more than weeks long evacuation order.

The evacuation order issued July 14 to residents south of 100 Mile House by the Cariboo Regional District has now been rescinded and replaced with an evacuation alert.

The original order was issued in response to the Flat Lake wildfire located about 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile and west of Flat Lake.

The Flat Lake fire is estimated at 60,739 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service said Saturday crews would be mopping up in the area they conducted planned ignitions on Friday, while heavy equipment will begin building new containment lines on the northwest corner of the fire.