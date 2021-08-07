Kamloops lifts evac alerts, order downgraded in rural Barnhartvale

Photo: TNRD

Evacuation alerts in relation to the White Rock Lake wildfire are being lifted by the City of Kamloops.

The city lifted the alerts Saturday evening for the neighbourhoods of Campbell Creek, Dallas, and Barnhartvale. The alerts had been put in place on Thursday night when the fire was tearing through Monte Lake.

The fire, however, no longer poses an imminent threat to residents.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has also downgraded evacuation orders to alerts for 220 properties in the rural Barnhartvale area outside of city limits. For another 177 properties in the areas, the TNRD has given the all-clear.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 86 properties nearby, closer to the fire and Monte Lake area.

An interactive map of TNRD areas under evacuation order and alert can be found here.