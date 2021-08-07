Hot Nite in the City draws crowds downtown Kamloops Saturday, showcasing a wide variety of vehicles on Victoria Street

Photo: Kristen Holliday Vehicles of all types lined Victoria Street on Saturday for Hot Nite in the City's 2021 car show.

Sounds of engines revving and live music filled the air in downtown Kamloops as Hot Nite in the City took to the streets for its 2021 return on Saturday.

Car show organizer Ron Popove told Castanet he would like to thank Kamloops residents and participating car enthusiasts for attending, and the volunteers who have ultimately made the show a success.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be standing here,” Popove said.

“I have nothing but satisfaction. When you sit here and look at downtown Kamloops and all of the people enjoying this event, and all the car people that made it happen, it was just an awesome day.”

In an earlier interview, Popove said to his knowledge, Hot Nite is the first large car show in B.C. to make a comeback this summer.

Six city blocks along Victoria Street area have been closed off for the car show.

The Hot Nite event showcases a variety of vehicles, including street rods, big rigs, American muscle cars, British and European models and motorcycles. A variety of live music artists and vendors are also set up along Victoria Street.

The show started at 8 a.m. Saturday and will run until 5 p.m.