Possible exposure to guests at Canada Games Aquatic Centre

Photo: City of Kamloops Canada Games Aquatic Centre

Swimmers at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the City of Kamloops, two individuals who were at the Tournament Capital Centre pool have tested positive for the virus.

Interior Health said it will be contacting everyone who was present at the public swim on July 30, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., and will be instructing them to self-isolate for 14 days from the day they would have been exposed.

The city says Tournament Capital Centre staff are not required to isolate, as it believes their work keeps them physically distant from guests. However, they have been instructed to monitor for symptoms.

Despite the city no longer requiring guests register for contact tracing, a list of everyone who was at the pool during this time has been given to Interior Health as the centre still requires registration of guests who visit the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.