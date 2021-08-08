Kevin Tillie wins gold medal with Team France

Photo: TRU Kevin Tillie, #7 playing in Olympic volleyball game

Former Thompson Rivers University athlete Kevin Tillie has won an olympic gold medal— but not for Canada.

The TRU volleyball alumni, took the gold on Saturday with Team France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in a marathon five set match that ended three sets to two over the Russian Olympic Committee.

Tillie played with the WolfPack volleyball team for two seasons from 2009-2011, and was named Canada West and CIS Rookie of the Year in 2009-10.

In his two season in Kamloops Tillie helped the team to back-to-back playoff appearances including a fourth place finish at the National Championships in 2009-10.

In Tokyo, Tillie was primary used a serve specialist, meaning he was subbed in just to serve — he committed only two errors in his 19 serves before securing the victory.