Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops YMCA-YWCA is welcoming in anyone who has been evacuated to its downtown centre.

The location posted on Facebook, inviting evacuees use to the facilities free of charge.

Evacuees can use the showers and access the pool to cool down

The YMCA-YWCA is located at 400 Battle St, and it's open until 3 p.m. today for drop-ins.