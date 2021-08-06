TNRD issues new evacuation order for some properties on the Lytton-Lillooet Highway 12 due to Lytton Creek wildfire

Photo: Thompson-Nicola Regional District

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for six properties on Highway 12 near Botanie Mountain due to the Lytton Creek wildfire.

According to the TNRD, the order is for properties from 5245 Lytton-Lillooet Highway 12 to 5997 Lytton-Lillooet Highway 12.

“If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately,” the TNRD said.

A map of the area under evacuation order can be found on the TNRD website.

The TNRD said evacuees should register with Emergency Support Services and arrange to stay with friends or family if possible.

For those who cannot stay with friends or family, the TNRD said they should head to Chilliwack Senior Secondary School to register.

The reception centre in Chilliwack will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Lytton Creek wildfire is estimated to be 51,589 hectares in size.