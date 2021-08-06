Monte Lake Store still standing, despite reports it burned

Photo: Monte Lake Store untouched by blaze Cathy Preston

The owner of the Monte Lake Store is speaking out after it was reported that fire had burned her family business to the ground, which isn’t the case.

Cathy and David Preston own the store reported by various media outlets as a total loss, based on comments made by elected officials with the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

“It had been reported that our store had burned to the ground, but no, we have people who live right across the street, and the store is standing,” said Cathy.

Unfortunately for Cathy and David, the siding along their home has been damaged, but she is just happy to hear that her business is okay. She says the confusion may have happened because the old Monte Lake Store has burnt down, but not the current one.

The White Rock Lake wildfire is believed to have destroyed many structures when it jumped Highway 97 at Monte Lake on Thursday, tearing through the community.