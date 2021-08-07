Police find suspect with police dog unit

Photo: Contributed

A woman who was suspected of assault was found and arrested with the help of a police dog.

On the evening of July 31, Kamloops RCMP said they responded to a report involving a woman assaulting people and making threats with shards of glass in Brock.

Officers said they attended the scene but the woman had fled. She was later found by the police dog service unit, arrested and taken into custody.

The woman was released, but RCMP said she may still face charges after a full investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.