BC SPCA raising money for animals at local wineries

The BC SPCA is hitting the Kamloops wine trail for its first in-person fundraising event since the start of the pandemic.

The Tail Gate series runs Aug. 5, 12 and 19, at various wineries along the Kamloops trail, and features a different local musician each night.

For $95, guests receive two tickets to the outdoor concert, a bottle of wine, charcuterie box, and a wine tasting voucher. All of the proceeds raised at this event will go to the Kamloops BC SPCA location.

According to Ashley Fontaine, a spokesperson for the Kamloops location, they have had a pretty full house since the beginning of fire season.

“Right now we're housing a lot of animals that have been displaced from evacuations. So that takes a lot of money and resources,” Fontaine said.

As many are forced to evacuate their homes, they need to find housing for their animals as well.

“They [animals] need to be cared for. And unfortunately, if their owners, or their guardians, don't have homes, that makes it really difficult for them to provide care for their animals,” Fontaine told Castanet Kamloops.

Fontaine said when planing these events, she wanted to highlight local businesses.

“You just want to support local and of course it’s important and I think Kamloops is such a unique community,” she said.

“The Noble Pig put together the charcuterie boxes, but she's [chef at the Noble Pig] worked with over a dozen farmers and other local food providers throughout the area to make that happen.”

The event is BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket) as the seating area is limited. Tickets can be purchased online here.