At least 15 BC Hydro structures lost in Monte Lake-Westwold area

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro officials got a first-hand look at the impact the White Rock Lake Wildfire had on its infrastructure Thursday evening when it tore through the community of Monte Lake.

Communications spokesperson Jen Walker-Larsen says BC Hydro officials were able to view the damage from the air Friday.

The news is not good.

"Although the smoke obscured visibility, we did find there was damage to the transmission line that serves 1,300 customers in Monte Lake and Westwold," Walker-Larsen told Castanet News.

"And, we have lost at least 15 power line structures."

Walker-Larsen says hydro crews are working today to restore power to the Westwold sub station, which should restore power for about 1,000 customers.

"For the remaining 300 customers served by the Monte Lake sub station, we'll have to rebuild those structures before we can restore power."

She didn't have a time frame as to how long that would take, or when rebuilding could begin.