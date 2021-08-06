Emergency Support Services looking for Kamloops volunteers

Photo: Sydney Chisholm The McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) in Kamloops has put a callout for volunteers.

The group — made up of 80 volunteers and supporting partners — has been helping wildfire evacuees with food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification every day since June 29. That's the equivalent of 7,000 hours of support.

"We couldn’t provide the level of support to evacuees without their dedication, kindness, and extensive knowledge. We are very proud of these volunteers, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have them on our team," says the city's ESS coordinator Rebecca Cooke in a news release.

The city notes the 2021 wildfire season has been "very busy" for ESS.

Training will take place between Aug. 7 and 14.

Anyone interested must be:

comfortable working on computers

comfortable speaking directly with evacuees over the phone

able to complete the necessary ESS training

able to obtain a police information and vulnerable sector check

You can fill out an application form on the city's website.

As of 7 p.m. Aug. 5, there were 291 active wildfires burning across the province (583,118 total hectares burned), with 4,514 properties on evacuation order (+286 from previous day) and 21,060 properties on evacuation alert (-343 from the previous day).