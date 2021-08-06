If ordered to evacuate, BC Wildlife Park has 'comprehensive' plan

Photo: Brendan Kergin The Dallas Drive tourist attraction is running evacuation drills should a real order take effect.

The BC Wildlife Park says it has contingency plans in place should the popular tourist attraction be ordered to evacuate.

Right now, the park is under an evacuation alert. The alert was issued Thursday night following the growth of the White Rock Lake wildfire, which has significantly destroyed nearby Monte Lake.

"Our plan is pretty comprehensive and it includes moving animals within a 50-kilometre radius of Kamloops," says Glenn Grant, executive director and general manager of the wildlife park, noting this is the first time the park has ever been under an evacuation alert.

"If that doesn't work out because there's other evacuees and they don't have the capacity, then we'll go a little further, like Armstrong, Barriere. If that doesn't work out, then we'll go a little further. But we do have a Plan A, we have a Plan B, we have Plan C and we have a contingency for all of them."

There are just over 200 animals at the Dallas Drive facility.

However, not all of them can be moved, Grant says, pointing to the bears. The park is home to Clover, a kermode bear, two grizzlies and three black bears.

"Those that unfortunately can't be moved, we'll do our best to provide a safe location at the park."

In terms of structural protection, Grant says his team has equipment on standby.

"We bought some pumps that we can extract water from Campbell Creek to keep some areas protected, and we do have a number of two-inch forestry hoses that go throughout the park. You cannot be prepared enough.

"We've been doing evacuation drills, we've been doing protection drills in the last little while, just to make sure if the need arises that we're more than prepared to meet that challenge," he says.

The park's animal care manager, Tracy Reynolds, is on evacuation order, Grant continues.

"She's looking after her own stuff but our maintenance staff are double checking all of our equipment, making sure our trailers are in good working order; animal care staff are ensuring crates... are in an easy location, close to the habitat. We're just going through all the steps."

The wildlife park is open; however, Grant says no extra-curricular activities (animal encounters, feed talks, etc.) are scheduled. The miniature train is also not running until the alert is lifted.

"Our concern as far as the park goes is making sure our wildlife are in a safe position or we have the capacity to evacuate," he says.