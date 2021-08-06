Firefighters put in 'tremendous risk' helping those who defied evacuation orders

Photo: Don Tryon / Monte Lake BC Facebook

Firefighters were forced to help a number of residents north of the White Rock Lake wildfire flee late Thursday night, after some residents defied evacuation orders for several days.

Gusting winds up to 40 km/h Thursday afternoon and evening caused the massive wildfire to grow rapidly towards the northeast, destroying an unknown number of structures in the Monte Lake area.

While hundreds more homes were placed under evacuation order Thursday night in the Pritchard and Barnhartvale areas, evacuation orders were issued for Falkland, Westwold and Monte Lake Wednesday and the region south of Highway 97 was evacuated earlier. But not everyone left when they were supposed to.

“Starting around noon, the winds picked up from the south, southwesterly, so we did see quite a significant amount of growth in the evacuation order areas, where we understand that several people had stayed behind,” said fire information officer Shannon Street.

“Our operations staff and the structural protection personnel were required to try and get people out quite late into the evening last night, putting them at risk. Which was quite an unfortunate situation.”

Street did not know how many residents required help fleeing the fast-moving fire, or where exactly the last-minute evacuations took place.

“Our crews were in the area working on firefight suppression efforts and they obviously noticed that folks were still in their homes and they encouraged them to get out, and I believe in some situations they would escort them to where they needed to get out to the highway,” Street said. “

"I believe all the evacuation orders were put in several days prior at least.”

BC Wildfire Incident Commander Scott Rennick had some strong words for those planning on defying evacuation orders.

“We gave people ample notice, but those who chose to stay put my staff at tremendous risk in the path of the fire to get them out of harm’s way,” he said Thursday. “Do not put my people in the position that some others did today.”

While there have been no reported injuries following the White Rock Lake fire's destructive night, Street says fire crews won't always be able to help residents who've stayed behind.

“Quite often people will stay behind in an evacuation order area and then they'll find their escape routes compromised and we can't guarantee that we'll be able to get staff in there to tactically evacuate them at a later point,” she said.

“We do try wherever possible but it won't always be possible to get people out if they choose to stay behind in an evacuation order area.”

Pushed on by gusting winds, the large fire grew an incredible 18 kilometres in eight hours Thursday.

“It is very severe fire behaviour that we don't often see, but with the drought conditions that the whole region has been experiencing this year, we are seeing quite rapid growth, especially when we get those wind events that come in,” Street said.

The fire continues to grow in the south as well, and 608 more properties near Westside Road were placed under an evacuation order Friday morning.