Tremont Creek fire west of Kamloops grows to 30,600 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A photo of the Tremont Creek wildfire, taken from the air.

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

The Tremont Creek wildfire has grown to 30,606 hectares, according to the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS). That's up from the 30,000 hectares reported Thursday evening.

The inferno, approximately 8.5 kilometres southeast of Ashcroft, is still classified as out of control. It was discovered on July 12.

"Yesterday afternoon, we saw fire conditions deteriorate and the fire took another run to the northeast of the Tunkwa Provincial Park and to the southern foot of Mount Savona," the BCWS says.

"Structural protection crews have set up protection on buildings throughout Tunkwa Park and have commenced triage of buildings along Tunkwa Lake Road and Haywood Farmer Road," the statement continues.

The service says the community of Savona, which is located seven kilometres from the fire, should keep monitoring the situation.

As for Logan Lake (13 kilometres from the fire), there remains no direct or immediate threat.

With the fire jumping containment lines in the northeast, crews are now building new guards along the north and east end of Mount Savona.

"Crews are also working to strengthen containment along the east and south eastern guards through Tunkwa Provincial Park," says the BC Wildfire Service.

Meanwhile, the northern flank, from Barnes Lake to Walhachin, has seen little to no fire activity. Mop-up and patrol is occurring along the west side of the Barnes Lake area.

"Heavy equipment and crews are putting in machine guard ahead of the south flank and conducting ignitions from the guard in towards the wildfire."

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

The Tremont Creek wildfire burning west of Kamloops is threatening communications infrastructure at the top of Mount Savona, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Luke Robinson says he believes some of the infrastructure belongs to Telus and some to the RCMP.

"We are looking at some air tanker retardant drops to protect those assets," he tells Castanet.

At last count, there are 71 firefighters, seven helicopters, 32 heavy equipment and 17 structural protection personnel battling the Tremont Creek blaze. The fire is currently mapped at 30,000 hectares.

On Thursday night, BCWS said the fire had jumped containment lines some two kilometres due north of Leighton Lake, and made its way toward Mount Savona.

As a result, evacuation orders were issued for areas south of the properties bordering Highway 1 and east to Tunkwa Road. (A map of the areas under evacuation order can be found the TNRD evacuation status dashboard.)

As of 5 p.m. Aug. 5, the fire was six kilometres from Savona and 15 kilometres north-north-west of Logan Lake, moving in an easterly to northeasterly direction at a "slow to moderate pace." The BCWS says the District of Logan Lake is currently not at imminent threat.

Construction and reinforcement of guards along the east and northeastern flanks around Mount Savona will continue this morning and afternoon.

This story will be updated throughout today as more information becomes available.