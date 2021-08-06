Communications infrastructure threatened by Tremont Creek fire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A photo of the Tremont Creek wildfire, taken from the air.

The Tremont Creek wildfire burning east of Kamloops is threatening communications infrastructure at the top of Mount Savona, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Luke Robinson says he believes some of the infrastructure belongs to Telus and some to the RCMP.

"We are looking at some air tanker retardant drops to protect those assets," he tells Castanet.

At last count, there are 71 firefighters, seven helicopters, 32 heavy equipment and 17 structural protection personnel battling the Tremont Creek blaze. The fire is currently mapped at 30,000 hectares.

On Thursday night, BCWS said the fire had jumped containment lines some two kilometres due north of Leighton Lake, and made its way toward Mount Savona.

As a result, evacuation orders were issued for areas south of the properties bordering Highway 1 and east to Tunkwa Road. (A map of the areas under evacuation order can be found the TNRD evacuation status dashboard.)

As of 5 p.m. Aug. 5, the fire was six kilometres from Savona and 15 kilometres north-north-west of Logan Lake, moving in an easterly to northeasterly direction at a "slow to moderate pace." The BCWS says the District of Logan Lake is currently not at imminent threat.

Construction and reinforcement of guards along the east and northeastern flanks around Mount Savona will continue this morning and afternoon.

This story will be updated throughout today as more information becomes available.