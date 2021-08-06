Evacuation alerts issued for Chase area as aggressive behaviour from White Rock Lake wildfire continues

Photo: Don Tryon / Monte Lake BC Facebook

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Chase and some surrounding properties due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The Village of Chase issued an evacuation alert on Friday morning for homes and properties within village boundaries.

"This is not an order to leave your home. The threat posed by both the fire, smoke, fumes and risk of explosion have created a potential threat to homes, livestock and structures in the area," said a statement from the Village of Chase.

"An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions."

Residents are asked to pack essential items like identification, valuable papers, immediate care needs and keepsakes.

The Village of Chase said residents should fill vehicle tanks with gas and prepare to move members of their household, pets and livestock if an order is issued.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has also issued an evacuation alert for 83 properties located south of Chase.

A map of the properties under evacuation alert can be found on the TNRD website.

A number of other evacuation alerts and orders have been implemented due to volatile fire behaviour, including alerts for three neighbourhoods within City of Kamloops boundaries.

Coun. Dale Bass, who lives in a neighbourhood currently under evacuation alert, said it's a strange and scary time, being the second time in six weeks the City of Kamloops has issued evacuation alerts for areas within city limits.

“I’ve been here since 1999 and so I can only speak for the last 22 years. But no, we have not had this ever happen like this," Bass said.

She said Kamloops has traditionally been the city accepting evacuees, not preparing to evacuate their own residents.

"I think it's also helping the city understand that we really weren't prepared for this," Bass said.

Bass said she knows moving forward, the city will plan to be better prepared, adding that there have already been lessons learned from the Juniper Ridge evacuation as an interface fire broke out on Canada Day.

"We're going to have to start making assumptions that this will happen every year with us, too," Bass said.

She said she has received messages from friends who are worried about the wildfire, and are concerned about others they know who may have lost properties and homes in the Monte Lake area.

"I have a lot of friends who live further up in Dallas who've been contacting me, and they're worried, but they're confident that the city does have a plan in place. There's not a lot of panic. There's just a lot of concern."

Hannah Swift, fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service, said residents should remain vigilant as high winds are expected to continue on Friday.

"Please continue to maintain the most heightened awareness of the evolving situation over the next 24 hours. as our suppression efforts continue to be challenged," Swift said.

Swift said there are 99 wildland firefighters, 125 structure protection personnel, and 42 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to battle the fire on Friday.

Crews have access to 13 helicopters, and additional air support is also available.

Scott Rennick, incident commander assigned to the White Rock Lake wildfire, said the fire is aligning with geographical features such as lakes and valleys, which serve as channels that accelerate the blaze.

"That's all we saw in a number of locations, yesterday during the day, but also late into the night, into the early morning," Rennick said.

He said the fire burned aggressively up to a couple of kilometres from Okanagan Lake, but crews had some success fighting the blaze in other areas.

"We had one of our unit crews work overnight with heavy equipment in a line that extended from Westwold to the northeast. They were able to burn out behind them essentially to the fire's edge, and actually begin to anchor, trying to steer it away from coming into the Falkland area," Rennick said.

"We had a lot of success with that, with almost two and a half kilometres of line punched in and burned out late, and over the night hours into the early morning."

He said crews are looking for opportunities to complete ignitions and burn unburnt fuel between newly constructed guards and the fire's edge.

According to Rennick, structure protection resources are "pivoting back and forth," assigned to areas where communities are most at risk.

"We're essentially going to the areas where the fire is actually impacting the structures, or areas potentially where it might affect communities, towards Westwold and then back towards the Okanagan Lake area," Rennick said.

"We still have resources that are on standby and ready to go in the Falkland area back to Cedar Hills, but again we are getting spread out at this point in time between what is a very large and very aggressive fire."

He said crews continue to be challenged by strong winds.

"We are doing everything we can right now to corral and steer it out of the valley bottoms as best we can. And again, with the expansion of this fire now to the north, this is becoming a larger regional affair, as we begin to incorporate more communities and more resourcing into fighting this fire."

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Newly mapped boundaries of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

The full extent of the damage the White Rock Lake fire inflicted on the Monte Lake area remains unknown, as conditions remain too dangerous for crews to enter the region Friday morning.

As feared, gusting winds whipped through the massive White Rock Lake wildfire Thursday afternoon and through the evening, causing the fire to grow rapidly to the northeast.

Ken Gillis, chairman of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says the fire travelled 18 kilometres in just eight hours. Multiple buildings in the Monte Lake area were destroyed, but the extent of the damage is unclear.

“Until someone can get in there and see what happened, we won't know whether the whole community's gone or if it's spotty or what,” Gillis told Castanet Friday morning.

“I'm happy to tell you that there haven't been any reports of injuries or loss of life. The only good news that we've had is that people appear to have survived it and the Canadian women won the gold medal in soccer.”

The fire tore through the area quickly Thursday evening, prompting evacuation orders for hundreds more homes in the Pritchard and Barnhartvale areas, along with additional evacuation alerts for homes south of Kamloops.

“It must have been ferocious and it must have been fast,” Gillis said of the fire's growth. “That renders it utterly impossible for [the BC Wildfire Service] to have any hope at all of getting ahead of it.”

The BC Wildfire Service now estimates the fire at 45,000 hectares, after gusting winds up to 40 km/h from the southwest blew through the Southern Interior, forcing the fire to the northeast.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Hannah Swift says similar winds are expected today.

"Our main objectives today are to focus on structural protection," said Swift. "We do have 125 structural protection personnel assigned to this fire, and an additional 100 wildland firefighters working in tandem.

"They are working in the urban interface to protect and defend as it is safe to do so."

Swift says a new unit crew arrived at the fire Thursday evening, working north of Westwold and Falkland.

"They worked with heavy machinery to put control lines in north of those communities to steer the fire away," she said.

"Once they had the control line in place, they were able to do some small hand ignitions to burn fuels off of the established control lines towards the main fire."

Swift says Thursday's growth moved the northern most fire perimeter to 13 kilometres southeast of Pritchard.

She added there was also growth along the southwest flank of the fire, pushing that perimeter to about five kilometres west of Westside Road.

Swift says crews were "put at severe risk last night, having to evacuate people" who had ignored previous orders to evacuate.

"Our firefighters were pulled away from actively suppressing the fire and actively protecting properties, and had to be redirected to help those individuals," she said. "This wildfire is no different than a tornado or hurricane, it's a natural disaster, and it's dangerous.

The TNRD's Gillis urged people to follow evacuation orders.

“There will always be those people who decide they're going to stay behind, but there's not much we can do about that other than urge them as strongly as possible to get out, because whatever they're staying behind to protect, it surely isn't worth their lives,” Gillis said.

Evacuees are being directed to head to the reception centre at McArthur Island.

“I'm hoping that the City of Kamloops won't have to evacuate any substantial portions because that will certainly overwhelm our accommodation people,” Gillis said.

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

"Extensive damage" has been confirmed in Monte Lake and Paxton Valley after the White Rock Lake wildfire jumped Highway 97 and swept through the area Thursday evening.

Ken Gillis, chairman of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says he has been advised that damage is extensive in the communities, The Canadian Press reports.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service says further growth of the blaze is expected today and a statement from the service says winds gusting up to 40 km/h are expected.

Hundreds of properties in communities to the east and west of Monte Lake were already under evacuation order, but further evacuation orders were issued by the regional district overnight and the City of Kamloops has placed residents in several of its southeastern neighbourhoods on evacuation alert.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

In what the BC Wildfire Service is calling "an incredibly volatile situation," the massive White Rock Lake wildfire continued its destructive path Thursday night.

Multiple unofficial reports have been received of widespread devastation in the Monte Lake area, along with word of structures being destroyed.

The wildfire service says the blaze displayed extremely vigorous surface and active crown fire Thursday evening as it grew rapidly, fanned by strong winds, and jumped Highway 97 just south of Monte Lake.

Multiple evacuation orders were issued as the fire spread.

Personnel remained on site through the night to ensure structure protection continuity.

Conditions continue to be windy this morning, with anticipated westerly winds of 15-25 km/h today, gusting upwards of 40 km/h through this evening.

Aerial resources' primary focus over the next 48 hours will be to continue to reduce the rate of spread along the active flanks, as well as ensure the safety of ground personnel.

Fire information officer Hannah Swift told The Canadian Press there is no update on the perimeter of the fire, last measured at 325 square kilometres, because crews were focused overnight on suppressing the blaze and helping people get out of the area.

She said "many" property owners remained in areas under evacuation order, and wildfire crews were working with the RCMP overnight to evacuate them.

"Those who choose not to leave ... put first responders at tremendous risk. Efforts were taken away from actively suppressing the wildfire and protecting structures," the wildfire service said.

Late Thursday night an evacuation order was issued for 303 properties in the Westwold-Monte Lake area that were previously on alert.

Highway 97 remains closed between Salmon River Road and Monte Creek, and on the fire's southeast flank Westside Road is also closed between Pinecrest Road and Six Mile Creek Road.

Reader photos showed the fire had crested the top of the hill above Westside Road and was visible from across Okanagan Lake. It's not known how far the fire has advanced towards homes on Okanagan Indian Band land in the area.

The White Rock Lake blaze is considered the highest priority wildfire in the province at the moment.

Spokesperson Rob Schweitzer said 125 structural protection personnel from 25 fire departments across the province were committed to protect homes in the area as more than 130 firefighters and 13 helicopters work to suppress the blaze.

Environment Canada is calling for showers over most of the province this weekend, possibly aiding firefighting efforts, but the reprieve will likely be short lived as hot, dry weather is expected to return next week.

– with files from The Canadian Press