TNRD issued an evacuation alert for five properties in the Electoral E area due to a wildfire near Churn Creek.

Photo: BCWS

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for five properties in the Electoral E area due to a wildfire near Churn Creek.

The evacuation alert is in effect for the following properties:

• 7620, 7624, and 7628 Meadow Lake Rd;

• 7129 and 7140 Empire Valley Rd; and

• any other properties within the boundary noted on the map below

This evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The lightning-caused wildfire has grown to 4,500 hectares in size.