Some residents are feeling the physical effect of the B.C. Interior smoke

There is smoke on the water— and over all the rest of B.C.

This year, the province's intense wildfire season is continuing to burn on.

Heavy smoke has plagued residents across B.C. Many cities in the Interior have received dangerous air quality index ratings, meaning some people are more likely to suffer health effects due to poor air quality.

Castanet asked Kamloops residents if they have felt any physical effects because of the smoke.

“It's been hurting in my throat and my lungs for sure. I get headaches as well,” said one resident.

“I get this long pain feeling, like I've been smoking.” said another, comparing the wildfire smoke to cigarettes.



Other are feeling more than just physical effects.

“I think it's more of the mental [impact], it's kind of on top of us, and it's somewhat overbearing for all of us.” a resident told Castanet Kamloops.

According to Environment Canada, common symptoms of wildfire smoke exposure include sore eyes, runny nose, a scratchy throat and headaches.

Less common but more serious symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, dizziness and chest pain.

Anyone who is experiencing severe symptoms should spek to their doctor or seek urgent medical attention.