Woman arrested at MP McLeod's office following report of disturbance

Photo: Tim Petruk A Kamloops RCMP constable holds down a woman Thursday afternoon in the doorway to MP Cathy McLeod's office on Seymour Street. The woman was arrested and released with a court date, but no charges have been laid.

A woman was arrested Thursday following a report of a disturbance at the downtown Kamloops office of MP Cathy McLeod.

Mounties were called to the office, at 275 Seymour St., just after 3 p.m. for a report of a woman causing a disturbance, according to RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn.

“Police attended and attempted to speak with the woman, who was allegedly uncooperative,” Evelyn said.

“She was arrested and released with a court date and conditions, pending the investigation’s conclusion.”

The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP's office was the site of an unrelated burglary earlier this year.