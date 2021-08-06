175828
178251
Kamloops  

Woman arrested at MP McLeod's office following report of disturbance

Arrest made at MP's office

- | Story: 342137

A woman was arrested Thursday following a report of a disturbance at the downtown Kamloops office of MP Cathy McLeod.

Mounties were called to the office, at 275 Seymour St., just after 3 p.m. for a report of a woman causing a disturbance, according to RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn.

“Police attended and attempted to speak with the woman, who was allegedly uncooperative,” Evelyn said.

“She was arrested and released with a court date and conditions, pending the investigation’s conclusion.”

The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP's office was the site of an unrelated burglary earlier this year.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

178061