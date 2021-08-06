BC Wildfire Service assessing Embleton Mountain blaze, could change status to under control or fully out

Photo: Contributed

The Embleton Mountain wildfire, currently being held west of Sun Peaks, could be officially classified as extinguished in the coming days, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In a wildfire update meeting Thursday hosted by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, fire information officer Luke Robinson said the fire is well within containment lines and fully burnt out.

“We did find a smoking tree near the edge yesterday, and the Kamloops Fire Centre IA [initial attack] team responded to it and assisted us last night,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the BC Wildfire Service is currently reviewing the status of the fire.

“At this point in time we are reviewing that and looking at probably moving it to under control, and then followed by out in the coming days," he said.