Woman drives away from Sahali gas station with thief in vehicle, police say

Photo: RCMP This still from surveillance footage shows the suspect in a scary theft on Saturday at a Sahali gas station.

Police are looking for suspects after a terrifying theft in Sahali last week saw a woman drive away from a gas pump with a bad guy in her van.

Mounties were called just before 6 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a theft at the Esso station on Columbia Street in Sahali.

“According to the police report, a woman refuelled her grey Caravan at the Sahali Esso, used the washroom and left her purse inside her unlocked vehicle while she went in to return the washroom key,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The woman started to drive away when a man allegedly yelled and grabbed her from behind. She slammed on the brakes and the man fled from the vehicle.”

Evelyn said cash was missing from the woman’s purse.

The suspect is described as a skinny white man between 25 and 40 years of age.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with white stripes on the right side and a white logo on the front, as well as blue jeans, grey sneakers, a green jacket and a black face mask. The man was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.