Firefighters snuff out blaze Thursday along Highway 1 in Dallas

Photo: Castanet Staff
Kamloops firefighters were able to make quick work of a blaze along Highway 1 in Dallas on Thursday afternoon, according to the city.
Emergency crews were called to a stretch of CP Rail tracks in Dallas, near Pineridge Golf Course, just after 2:30 p.m.
At 3 p.m., the City of Kamloops said in a tweet that the fire was under control.
"Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire in Dallas this afternoon alongside of Highway 1," the tweet read.
"The fire is now under control with two units still on scene."
