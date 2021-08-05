Firefighters snuff out blaze Thursday along Highway 1 in Dallas

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops firefighters were able to make quick work of a blaze along Highway 1 in Dallas on Thursday afternoon, according to the city.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of CP Rail tracks in Dallas, near Pineridge Golf Course, just after 2:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the City of Kamloops said in a tweet that the fire was under control.

"Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire in Dallas this afternoon alongside of Highway 1," the tweet read.

"The fire is now under control with two units still on scene."

