Mounties ask for information about distinct van linked to Tuesday robbery

Photo: RCMP Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information about this van, believed to have been used in a robbery Tuesday in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping to speak with anyone with information about a stolen van believed to have been used in a downtown robbery this week.

At about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Lordco in the 1300-block of Battle Street for a report of a robbery in progress.

Three people were eventually arrested and a van allegedly used in the holdup was found burning in a parking lot in Riverside Park.

Now, Mounties are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to come forward — specifically anyone who saw the distinct vehicle on Monday or Tuesday.

“If you saw this van driving around town, stopped at a light or saw some people coming or going from it, please give us a call,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“If you have any dash cam or surveillance you can review to see if it appears in the footage, it may be helpful in assisting police to further the investigation.”

The van is a blue 1994 Plymouth with B.C. plate BUSWHO. It has faded paint on the passenger side, three solar panels on the roof and three metal bars where an awning used to be.

The vehicle was stolen from the 500-block of Munro Street on Aug. 1 or Aug. 2, investigators believe.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.