Last week in July saw 35 thefts from vehicles and seven bike thefts in Kamloops, RCMP says

The last week of July saw 35 thefts from motor vehicles and seven bicycle thefts reported in Kamloops, according to police.

From July 26 to Aug. 1, RCMP statistics show nine thefts from cars occurred on the north side of Kamloops.

Five such thefts happened on the North Shore, three in the North Kamloops area, one in Brocklehurst, and one while the vehicle was parked near Ord Road, just past the airport.

Three thefts from vehicles were reported in the Mount Paul area.

Four thefts from cars happened while vehicles were parked downtown, three of which were near Columbia Street.

In Sahali, there were six thefts from cars reported in the last week of July.

Two thefts occurred while cars were parked near Columbia Street and McGill, while three happened while cars were parked close to Summit Drive, near Notre Dame Drive and Springhill Drive.

Three such thefts happened in Aberdeen, while one theft occurred while the vehicle was parked in Pineview.

Three thefts from vehicles were reported from the Valleyview area.

According to police, there were seven bike thefts reported from July 26 to Aug. 1.

Four bikes were stolen from the North Shore area, while three were reported stolen from the downtown and Sagebrush neighbourhoods.