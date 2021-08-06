Probation for Kamloops man who spit in security guard's face, then flashed his genitals

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man with a tragic past has avoided jail after spitting in the face of a mall security guard before exposing his genitals in an "act of defiance."

The Aberdeen Mall attack was described as “disgusting” and “particularly pernicious” in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday as Robert Bill, also known as “Junior,” was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault charges.

Court heard Bill, 40, and a friend were at the mall on Dec. 22, 2019, when they were asked to leave for being intoxicated and smoking cannabis. Bill then became involved in an altercation with two security guards, pushing one of the men and then spitting at him.

“Mr. Bill spat on [the guard’s] face, hitting him in the mouth and chin,” Crown prosecutor Camille Cook said, calling the attack “disgusting.”

“At some point, Mr. Bill proceeded to pull down his pants and expose his genitalia to both [guards].”

Bill’s friend then pulled him into a waiting vehicle and the pair left. Police found Bill at home a short time later.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate described Bill’s tragic circumstances. Tate said Bill became an addict in 2013 after a pair of devastating losses — first his best friend was murdered, then he killed another friend’s dad in a drunk driving crash.

“That changed everything in Mr. Bill’s life moving forward,” Tate said.

“He appeared at the time to be a hopeless alcoholic. He started walking the red road after that and has had a number of treatment opportunities.”

Tate said Bill turned his life around, but fell off the wagon in December of 2019 while grieving another loss.

“It’s painful for Junior to hear the circumstances of [the Aberdeen Mall incident] because it reflects a person he no longer knows or understands,” he said.

“He’s completely changed his stripes.”

Tate said Bill has taken part in a number of First Nations ceremonies and healing practices including counselling, smudges and sweat lodges.

Bill apologized in court and said he wanted to take responsibility for his actions.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong commended Bill for his turnaround without minimizing the seriousness of the Aberdeen Mall attack, calling it “particularly pernicious.” Armstrong called Bill's decision to pull down his pants and expose himself "an apparent act of defiance."

“Grief is a very powerful force and it’s not infrequent that it knocks people off their path,” she said.

“I’m grateful you found a way to get back on yours.”

Bill also pleaded guilty to an unrelated 2020 assault charge from Williams Lake. He was sentenced for both offences to a 12-month probation term with conditions requiring he have no contact with the security guards and apologize to them as directed by his probation officer.

Bill will also be banned from entering Aberdeen Mall for the entire length of his probation term.