TNRD issued an evacuation alert for properties in Tobiano affected by the Tremont Creek wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This map shows the approximate perimeter of the Tremont Creek fire, burning between Ashcroft and Logan Lake, as of Wednesday.

UPDATE: 7:36 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for the following 385 properties in Tobiano affected by the Tremont Creek Wildfire:

Cavesson Way;

Colebrook Road;

Holloway Drive;

Lake Point Court;

Marina Bay Road;

Old Paint Road;

Ranchlands Court;

Rue Cheval Noir;

6349 Beaton Road;

6176 Gardi Road;

8660 and 9900 Six Mile Hill Rd;

6177 to 6628 Trans-Canada Hwy;

100 to 280 Tunkwa Lake Rd;

410 to 460 Tunkwa Lake Rd;

640 Tunkwa Lake Rd;

1140 to 1160 Tunkwa Lake Rd;

Any properties located within the area noted in the map below.

Photo: TNRD Evacuation alert issued by TNRD

ORIGINAL: 11:36 a.m.

The aggressive Tremont Creek wildfire has grown to 30,000 hectares in size as the fire continues to burn through Tunkwa Provincial Park, now about a dozen kilometres north of Logan Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service said there was “moderate fire behaviour” on Wednesday night and through Thursday morning.

“Machine guards are currently being progressed through Tunkwa Provincial Park in an attempt to gain some containment and ensure the fire remains on the western side of [Tunkwa] Lake,” the agency said.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire — burning in an area between Ashcroft, Walhachin, and Glossy Mountain to the south — is still about 15 kilometres northwest from Logan Lake, “moving in an easterly to northeasterly direction at a slow to moderate pace.” The latest BC Wildfire Service mapping puts the fire's perimeter about 12 kilometres north of the community.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the District of Logan Lake is currently not at imminent threat. An evacuation alert is still in place for the district area.

On Thursday, there has been a visible increase in fire activity along the eastern and northeastern flank of the fire, and the BC Wildfire Service said that there may be increased smoke seen from the areas of Logan Lake and Tunkwa Lake Forest Service Road.

If conditions are favourable, the BC Wildfire Service said there may be some planned ignitions on Thursday along the eastern front of the fire in Tunkwa Provincial Park to try and reinforce guards.

Along the northern flank of the fire, from Barnes Lake to Walhachin, fire activity remains very low.

“Along the west in the Barnes Lake area, mop up and patrol is occurring,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

Along the southern flank, heavy equipment and crews are continuing to put in machine guards and are conducting ignitions from the guard towards the wildfire.

There are 71 firefighters, 32 pieces of heavy equipment, and 7 helicopters assigned to the Tremont Creek fire.