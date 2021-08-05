Kamloops dogs falling ill with undetectable new strain of kennel cough, SPCA says

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is issuing a warning about an unusual strain of kennel cough that is not detected by commercially available tests and is showing up in dog populations province-wide — but particularly in Kamloops.

Dr. Emilia Gordon, BC SPCA’s senior manager for animal health, said in a statement they are raising awareness with veterinarians and the public to help prevent the spread of the disease, which appears to be impacting even vaccinated dogs.

“We first started seeing cases in dogs coming into our facilities in July, and began hearing of similar cases in the community, particularly in the Kamloops region,” Gordon said.

She said the BC SPCA has seen 24 cases of the disease in its facilities, with more reports coming from the community.

According to Gordon, dogs in the SPCA’s care showing symptoms were immediately quarantined and given medical tests.

“As we began testing for known viruses and bacteria, the tests kept coming back negative. After consulting with specialists, we believe the cause could be a virus that isn’t detected by commercially available tests,” Gordon said.

“Because the causative agent is unknown, we want to make sure the people are vigilant in isolating their dogs immediately if they start coughing.”

Gordon said the symptoms include coughing, and a small percentage of infected dogs had eye and nasal discharge.

She said none of the dogs became seriously ill, and all are recovering.

“The concerning aspect of these cases is how aggressively the disease has spread between dogs, even if they weren’t in close contact,” Gordon said.

“Most affected dogs were vaccinated, so while we still recommend the vaccine to reduce illness, it appears that we may be dealing with a virus that is not part of the current vaccine.”

Gordon said those caring for dogs should isolate their pet immediately if they begin coughing and to seek advice from a veterinarian.

The SPCA said it has collecting samples as part of an investigation and is teaming up with specialists and laboratories to determine the cause of the outbreak.