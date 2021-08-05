Aberdeen Mall celebrates 40th anniversary with series of giveaways

Photo: Aberdeen Mall Aberdeen Mall is celebrating its 40th birthday on Thursday.

The mall up the hill is now over the hill.

Aberdeen Mall turned 40 on Thursday. Aug. 5, 1981, was the first day the Kamloops landmark first welcomed shoppers.

The mall is celebrating with a series of giveaways over the next 40 days.

“Throughout the next 40 days, we will be giving away a different prize everyday,” the mall said in a post on Facebook.

“Prizes are made up of Aberdeen Mall gift cards and retailer prizing, with over $4,000 of prizing to be won.”

For more information, check out the mall’s social media.